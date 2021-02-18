Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $6.15 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,252,545 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

