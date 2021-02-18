Windsor Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of JMST stock remained flat at $$51.06 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,333. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03.

