Windsor Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 239,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 29,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.86. 30,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,937. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30.

