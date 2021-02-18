Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $12.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $785.71. 616,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,329,078. The stock has a market cap of $754.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,580.50, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $819.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total transaction of $8,175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at $49,021,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,073 shares of company stock worth $92,993,792 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.