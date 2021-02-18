Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,719,000 after buying an additional 310,915 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,663 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,494,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,990,000 after purchasing an additional 289,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,506,000 after purchasing an additional 215,458 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $75.92. 1,256,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,123,592. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.65.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

