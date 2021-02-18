Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.76.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $302.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.13. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.12 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Wix.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 210,706 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 5,076.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 1,479.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Wix.com by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.