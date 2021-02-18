Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WZZZY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

WZZZY remained flat at $$16.75 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.72. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

