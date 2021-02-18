Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.60

Shares of Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC (LON:WPCT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.60 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 32.61 ($0.43). Woodford Patient Capital Trust shares last traded at GBX 33.60 ($0.44), with a volume of 1,888,608 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £305.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.60.

Woodford Patient Capital Trust Company Profile

Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, early stage, growth stage, and mature stage investments. These include companies at a pre-revenue and pre-profit stage which have strong intellectual property and technology. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.

