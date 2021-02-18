Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Woodward has increased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Woodward to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.13. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 179,274 shares of company stock worth $20,684,831 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

