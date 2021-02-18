XML Financial LLC Buys 703 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,514,000 after acquiring an additional 778,431 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after acquiring an additional 518,063 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 421,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 386,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,726. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.61. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.