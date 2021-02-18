XML Financial LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

XML Financial LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWO. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,802,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,788,000 after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,581. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

