XML Financial LLC Increases Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,427. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

SUN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

