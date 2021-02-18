XML Financial LLC Sells 1,877 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

XML Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after buying an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,989,000 after buying an additional 775,844 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,356,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,913,000 after buying an additional 131,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,873,289. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

