Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,682 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Xperi worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Xperi during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 38.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Xperi during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

