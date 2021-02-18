XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stake Reduced by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC cut its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics comprises about 2.0% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC owned 0.14% of XPO Logistics worth $15,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

XPO traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.66. 13,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 145.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.34. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

