xRhodium (XRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,658.00

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $2,658.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $3.09 or 0.00005978 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003231 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00038844 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00018670 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,325,520 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,520 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

xRhodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.