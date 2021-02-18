Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 969 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 969 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after buying an additional 270,353 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLT opened at $271.99 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $325.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. Mizuho dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

