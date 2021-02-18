Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $8,653,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,529,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $415,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,934.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,347 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,864. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRA opened at $114.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.47 and its 200-day moving average is $84.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

