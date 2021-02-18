Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 233,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $268,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $990,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,284 shares of company stock worth $6,753,872 in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

