Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after buying an additional 243,448 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $239.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.15. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 107.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.13.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

