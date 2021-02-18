Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $277,000 Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RY stock opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62. The firm has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Royal Bank of Canada’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.95.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

