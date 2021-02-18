Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after purchasing an additional 125,050 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,786.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Hubbell by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 248,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Hubbell by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,478,082.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $168.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.33. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $172.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

