Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 364,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after acquiring an additional 139,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,730 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,567,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,338,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,720,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $42,951.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $60,206.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $21,253,437.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 679,554 shares of company stock valued at $41,943,715. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTCT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

