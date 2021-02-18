Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $298,000 Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.58.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

