York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.20

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and traded as high as $18.75. York Traditions Bank shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 131 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92.

About York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB)

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

