Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Post Earnings of -$2.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.74) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. Avis Budget Group posted earnings per share of ($1.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $2.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 60,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,369,561.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 168,358 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,244 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,257 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 423,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

CAR opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

