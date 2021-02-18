Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $85.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

