Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will post $4.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $6.50 billion. PBF Energy reported sales of $5.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year sales of $19.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $27.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Energy.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. US Capital Advisors cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 38.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,129 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after buying an additional 922,090 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 464,238 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.77. 274,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,672,493. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Energy (PBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.