Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.70. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

