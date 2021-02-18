Zacks: Analysts Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Announce $2.36 EPS

Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report earnings of $2.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. Facebook reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $12.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $14.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook stock traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.36. 367,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,284,420. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.05. The company has a market capitalization of $761.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 49,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $13,494,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $563,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,371.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,413,652 shares of company stock worth $382,794,873. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

