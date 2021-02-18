Zacks: Analysts Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.26. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on F. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

NYSE F traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 49,446,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,103,125. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of -287.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

