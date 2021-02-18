Zacks: Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.49 Million

Analysts predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report $490.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $484.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $494.00 million. Primo Water reported sales of $600.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Primo Water.

PRMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upgraded Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 646.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRMW stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.87. 59,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

