Zacks: Analysts Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.18). Venator Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Venator Materials.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.72.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of Venator Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

