Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.26. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $127.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $225.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average of $109.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

