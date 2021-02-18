Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35).

Several brokerages have commented on AZRX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on AzurRx BioPharma from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Dawson James downgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AzurRx BioPharma stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,710,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. AzurRx BioPharma has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.63.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

