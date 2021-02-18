Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce $50.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.05 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $121.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $223.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $233.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $326.32 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $368.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHR opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $220.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

