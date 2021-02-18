Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will announce sales of $4.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the lowest is $4.30 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $14.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $14.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.22 million, with estimates ranging from $19.09 million to $32.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $10,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 318,742 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 647,034 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,812,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 333,146 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 281,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,881. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.41.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.