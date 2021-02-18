Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post sales of $223.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.52 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $238.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $870.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $865.96 million to $873.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.90 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,043. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.83.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 104.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,408,000 after acquiring an additional 849,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,285,000 after acquiring an additional 271,109 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $18,566,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,474,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.