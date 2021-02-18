Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Conifer posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of CNFR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.75. 25,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,866. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

