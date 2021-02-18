Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.17. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86. The firm has a market cap of $101.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.12.

In related news, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 408,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Washer sold 41,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $169,196.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,172.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,650 shares of company stock valued at $440,449. Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

