Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Gevo reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gevo.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEVO. Noble Financial raised their price target on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Gevo by 179.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

GEVO traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. 415,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,223,016. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

