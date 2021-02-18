Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,468. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 84.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $476,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 111,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

