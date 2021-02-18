Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Brokerages forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.03.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.86. 152,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,239,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.40 and its 200-day moving average is $117.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,941,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $180,913,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.