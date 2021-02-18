Zacks: Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.45 billion. Post posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $99.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,301.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.06. Post has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $107.32.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.