Zacks: Brokerages Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Brokerages predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $13.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $15.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after buying an additional 854,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,550,000 after buying an additional 659,592 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $137,843,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PulteGroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 705,916 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.17. 2,945,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.