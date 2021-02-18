Zacks: Brokerages Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.76. SLM reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SLM by 25.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 81.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM opened at $15.03 on Monday. SLM has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

