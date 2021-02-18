Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total value of $13,632,329.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $369,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,250 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,830 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $2,657,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $5.31 on Wednesday, hitting $238.85. 270,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,486. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

