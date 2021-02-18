Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.20.

NYSE:CIR opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 713.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

