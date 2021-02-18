Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Hold

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

NSIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

