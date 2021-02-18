Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Sell

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of MTLS opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. Materialise has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -841.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 715.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

